Eritrea: Training for Artists

The one month training included drama script writing, acting, narration of short stories and poems writing.

Let. Col. Kibrom Andemicael, from the Information and Promotion unit, indicated that the objective of the training was to enable the artists present quality art works and thereby play due part in the preservation of cultural assets.

The head of Information and Promotion, Col. Solomon Seyum pointed out on the significance of organizing such training programs for upgrading the skills of the members of the cultural troupes in the Ministry of Defense.

The trainees on their part said that the theoretical and practical training will have significant contribution in consolidating their profession.