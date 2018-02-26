Eritrea: Youth Empowering Meeting in Tserona

At the meeting, in which students and parents participated, the head of the National Union of the Eritrean Youth and Students branch in the Southern region, Mr. Ghirmai Gebru stated that the contribution of the society is of significance importance in the activities being conducted in identifying and solving the challenges that the youth are facing and changing them to opportunities.

Calling on the students and the youth to take advantage of the educational and vocational training opportunities created, Mr. Ghirmai reminded the parents to enhance contribution in nurturing and empowering disciplined youth.

Stating that nurturing creative and devoted youth equipped with skills is part of the national development strategy of the Government of Eritrea, Mr. Tekleab Gebre, administrator of Tserona sub zone, called on the society to strengthen contribution through integrated effort.