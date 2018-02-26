26 February 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: 'Sugu', Co-Accused Found Guilty

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: The Citizen
President John Magufuli.
By Godfrey Kahango

Dar es Salaam — A Senior Resident Magistrate for the Mbeya Resident Magistrate Court, Mr Michael Mteite has found the Member of Parliament for Mbeya Urban, Mr Joseph Mbilinyi - who is popularly known as Sugu - (Chadema) and the opposition party's secretary for the Southern Highland Zone, Mr Emmanuel Masonga guilty of offices against them.

The two have been found guilty of delivering a 'hate speech' against the president of Tanzania, Dr John Magufuli at Mwenge primary school grounds in Mbeya city on December 30 last year.

The senior magistrate Mteite will then deliver the right sentence that goes with the offence.

Actual reading of the judgment started at 9:32AM on Monday, 26 February and by 10:54 AM, he (Mr Mteite) officially proclaimed that the court had found the two guilty of the offence against them.

More on This

'Sugu' Calls for Calm As Nation Awaits Ruling

While Tanzanians await judgment of Mbeya Urban Member of Parliament (MP) Joseph Mbilinyi (Chadema) and the party's… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.