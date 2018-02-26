Tanzania: 'Sugu', Co-Accused Found Guilty

Dar es Salaam — A Senior Resident Magistrate for the Mbeya Resident Magistrate Court, Mr Michael Mteite has found the Member of Parliament for Mbeya Urban, Mr Joseph Mbilinyi - who is popularly known as Sugu - (Chadema) and the opposition party's secretary for the Southern Highland Zone, Mr Emmanuel Masonga guilty of offices against them.

The two have been found guilty of delivering a 'hate speech' against the president of Tanzania, Dr John Magufuli at Mwenge primary school grounds in Mbeya city on December 30 last year.

The senior magistrate Mteite will then deliver the right sentence that goes with the offence.

Actual reading of the judgment started at 9:32AM on Monday, 26 February and by 10:54 AM, he (Mr Mteite) officially proclaimed that the court had found the two guilty of the offence against them.