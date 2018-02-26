The United Arab Emirates national cricket team were treated to an "amazing" welcome upon touching down in Zimbabwe ahead of the 2018 Cricket World Cup Qualifier tournament. The UAE are in Zimbabwe aiming to secure a place at 2019 Cricket World Cup. Beginning their campaign on March 4 against Papua New Guinea, the UAE will also take on the West Indies, Ireland, and the Netherlands in Group A with the top three sides advancing to the Super Sixes.

The top two teams from the Super Six are then guaranteed entry into next summer's tournament.

Arriving in Harare yesterday, the Emirates Cricket Twitter account posted a video of traditional dancers awaiting the squad's arrival outside Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport arrivals.

The UAE booked their place at the Cricket World Cup Qualifier after success in the World Cricket League Division 2 in Namibia earlier this month.

After opening their Cricket World Cup Qualifier campaign against PNG, the UAE will face the West Indies on March 6 and the Netherlands on March 8 before concluding the group phase against Ireland on March 12.

Meanwhile, foreign teams that are in the country for the International Cricket Council Cricket World Cup Qualifier were expected to be welcomed to Zimbabwe by the highest office in the land when President Emmerson Mnangagwa was scheduled to speak at a dinner in Harare last night.

The dinner took place at a Harare hotel with all the 10 teams taking part in the tournament represented.

Zimbabwe, West Indies, Afghanistan, Ireland, Scotland, Hong Kong, Scotland, Papua New Guinea, Nepal and United Arab Emirates are the countries taking part in the tournament which runs from March 4 to 25. From March 10, only two teams, the ones that will contest the final at Harare Sports Club on March 25 will head to England next year.

West Indies were the first team to arrive in the country last Sunday. They were followed by Afghanistan and Zimbabwe who arrived on Tuesday with the Chevrons arriving in two batches which saw the other players make it on the next day.

Netherlands flew into Zimbabwe on Friday while UAE made it yesterday. PNG, Nepal, Hong Kong, Ireland and Scotland were also expected to arrive yesterday.