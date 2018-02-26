This was after the court proved beyond any reasonable doubt that the two were guilty of delivering a 'hate speech' against the president of Tanzania, Dr John Magufuli at Mwenge primary school grounds in Mbeya city on December 30 last year.

Dar es Salaam — A Senior Resident Magistrate for the Mbeya Resident Magistrate Court, Mr Michael Mteite has handed a five-month jail term on the Member of Parliament for Mbeya Urban, Mr Joseph Mbilinyi (Chadema) and the opposition party's secretary for the Southern Highland Zone, Mr Emmanuel Masonga.

