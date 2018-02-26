Somalia: UN Reiterates Support to Govt in Fight Against Al Shabaab

Photo: Radio Dalsan

Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday strongly condemned Friday's attacks in the Somali capital of Mogadishu, which claimed the lives of many civilians, his spokesman said.

Guterres extended his profound condolences to the families of the victims and to the people and government of Somalia, and commended the response of the Somali security forces and the UN peacekeeping mission in the country, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

The secretary-general reiterated the full support of the United Nations to the Somali authorities in their fight against terrorism and their pursuit of a peaceful and stable Somalia, said the statement.

Two suicide car bomb blasts in Mogadishu on Friday have left at least 38 people dead and dozens of others injured.