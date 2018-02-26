25 February 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Egypt Condemns Deadly Twin Car Bombings in Mogadishu

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Radio Dalsan
Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire

Egypt strongly condemned on Saturday the recent deadly twin car bomb attacks that targeted the presidential palace and a hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"These vile terrorist operations will not break Somalia's will to eradicate the phenomenon of terrorism and rebuild the state institutions," said Egypt's Foreign Ministry's spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid in the statement.

He expressed the solidarity of the Egyptian government and people with their Somalian counterparts against terrorism.

The twin bombings carried out late on Friday left about 45 people dead so far, while Somalia's al-Qaeda-linked terrorist group Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Al-Shabaab also claimed responsibility for last December's suicide bombing on a police academy in Mogadishu that killed at least 18 and injured 15 others.

Since January 2016, the armed conflict in Somalia due to Al-Shabaab's rebellion has left over 2,000 people dead and more than 2,500 wounded, according to a recent UN report.

Egypt also suffers from a wave of terror attacks that have killed hundreds of policemen and soldiers as well as civilians since the army toppled former Islamist President Mohamed Morsi in July 2013.

Most of Egypt's terrorist operations are claimed by a Sinai-based group affiliated with the regional Islamic State (IS) terrorist group.

More on This

UN Reiterates Support to Govt in Fight Against Al Shabaab

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday strongly condemned Friday's attacks in the Somali capital of… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Copyright © 2018 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.