Egypt Condemns Deadly Twin Car Bombings in Mogadishu

Photo: Radio Dalsan

Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire

Egypt strongly condemned on Saturday the recent deadly twin car bomb attacks that targeted the presidential palace and a hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"These vile terrorist operations will not break Somalia's will to eradicate the phenomenon of terrorism and rebuild the state institutions," said Egypt's Foreign Ministry's spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid in the statement.

He expressed the solidarity of the Egyptian government and people with their Somalian counterparts against terrorism.

The twin bombings carried out late on Friday left about 45 people dead so far, while Somalia's al-Qaeda-linked terrorist group Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Al-Shabaab also claimed responsibility for last December's suicide bombing on a police academy in Mogadishu that killed at least 18 and injured 15 others.

Since January 2016, the armed conflict in Somalia due to Al-Shabaab's rebellion has left over 2,000 people dead and more than 2,500 wounded, according to a recent UN report.

Egypt also suffers from a wave of terror attacks that have killed hundreds of policemen and soldiers as well as civilians since the army toppled former Islamist President Mohamed Morsi in July 2013.

Most of Egypt's terrorist operations are claimed by a Sinai-based group affiliated with the regional Islamic State (IS) terrorist group.