25 February 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Somali MP Condemns Growing Insecurity in Afgoye District

Mohamed Omar Dalha, a prominent Somali lawmaker has expressed concern about the increasing violence in Afgoye district in Lower Shabelle region, about 30Km northwest of Mogadishu.

Dalha said it is unfortunate to hear recurrent killings in the town and the government's lack of action to stop the continuing massacre carried out by gunmen wearing military uniforms.

He has called on the Somali government to immediately end the insecurity acts in the district and deal with the growing attacks by Al Shabaab against the local civilians and the army.

Afgoye, a former Al Shabaab bastion has witnessed a number of killings in the past few days as the town is largely controlled by Somali government forces backed by AU troops.

