25 February 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Security Ministry Calls On Public to Collaborate With Security Agencies

Photo: Radio Dalsan
Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire

A day after deadly twin car bombings in Mogadishu killed at least 45 people, Somalia's Ministry of Internal Security Calls On Public to Collaborate With Security services.

Speaking to Radio Shabelle, Abdulaziz Ali Ibrahim, known as "Xildhiban" the spokesman of the Security Ministry said the public is the eyes and ears of the government security forces in the efforts to restore peace and stability.

Ibrahim added that the security agencies are working tirelessly in day and night to protect the civilians from the attacks of the Al Qaeda-linked Al Shabaab militants.

The spokesman asked himself why the people are dragging their feet to work with the security sector since the security is necessary for everyone in the country.

This remarks came after Al Shabaab has carried out massive car bombs and gun attack around the Presidential Palace in Mogadishu on Friday night and killed dozens of people.

