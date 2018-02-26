Zimbabwe: Traffic Watchdog Donates to Harare Central Hospital

Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe (TSCZ) last week donated a state-of-the-art BV Endura C-arm Image intensifier to Harare Central Hospital.

Speaking during the handover ceremony Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Dr Joram Gumbo said the donation was in response to an urgent call by medical professionals at Harare Hospital, who have been operating without equipment for more than 10 years after the old machine had become unserviceable.

"It is indisputable that this hospital is at the forefront of receiving complicated fractures resulting from road accidents from around the country and within greater Harare," he said.

"I am informed that the hospital has been facing difficulties operating on these patients without this essential piece of equipment."

He also commended the TSCZ for being at the forefront of promoting road traffic safety in order to reduce carnage.

"The TSCZ, which falls under my ministry is doing a great job in educating Zimbabweans on road safety and conduct defensive driving courses," said Dr Gumbo.

"It has spent and continues to spend thousands of dollars to replace perimeter fencing along our major highways in order to eliminate accidents involving stray animals."

He said the donation was going to play a pivotal role in assisting victims of road accidents.

"The donation by the TSCZ is indeed welcome since it will go a long way in assisting victims of road accidents," he said.

"I would like to pay tribute to the Chairman, board members, CEO and staff of the TSCZ, who through their efforts made this donation possible."

In a speech read on his behalf by the principal director (curative services), Dr Sydney Makarau, Health and Child Care Minister Dr David Parirenyatwa said such machines as the C-arm and others were going to be made available to other hospitals.

"The machine such as this C-arm and others will be made available to other hospitals as we seek to decentralise operations to other hospitals such as Mutare, Masvingo, Gweru and Chinhoyi," said Dr Parirenyatwa.

"It is important that Government institutions that look after the bulk of the injured patients are capacitated to deal with them. As mentioned this machine will pay for itself within a year."

After receiving the machine Harare Central Hospital chief executive, Mrs Peggy Zvavamwe said the donation meant a lot to the hospital and its patients.

"Harare Hospital is a hospital where those who haven't got so much means come to and know they will not be turned away," said Mrs Zvavamwe.

"Now patients come in and are immediately attended to and they go back to their homes because we are not supposed to keep patients here."