23 February 2018

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Withdraws Appeal in Matter of Corruption Watch

President Ramaphosa withdraws appeal in the matter of Corruption Watch and Others v the President

President Cyril Ramaphosa has indicated to the Constitutional Court that he will withdraw the appeal filed in the matter of Corruption Watch and Others v The President of the Republic of South Africa, which concerns the appointment of the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP).

The only issue that had been appealed by the President of the Republic was whether or not the former President or his then Deputy should appoint the NDPP.

That matter is now moot.

At its hearing on Wednesday, 28 February 2018, the Constitutional Court will also be considering whether or not to confirm the High Court's decision that some sections of the National Prosecuting Authority Act - those dealing with suspension of the NDPP - are unconstitutional.

President Ramaphosa has indicated that he will no longer prosecute the appeal in this matter and will therefore not be present in court to argue the matter on February 28.

Issued by: The Presidency

South Africa

