South Africa: Water and Sanitation Tours Theewaterskloof Dam

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) continues its endeavours to ensure security of the supply of water for the country and more particularly for the currently drought-stricken Western Cape. The current drought being experienced in the Western Cape is a cause of concern for the department and is receiving requisite attention.

The Department of Water and Sanitation is currently assisting with drilling into the Table Mountain Group Aquifer (TMG) as part of the effort to combat the water scarcity in the area. There is also a plan underway to access the 10% of water still in the Theewaterskloof Dam to increase capacity in the Western Cape Water Supply System (WCWSS).

The media was able to see the drilling as it was happening, with the hydrologists indicating a form of satisfaction with the artesian flow being reached. Drilling commenced on 10 February 2018, with the current drilling having intruded various formations of sandstone and shale-like material after which reaching a hard rock formation at 28m.

The depths of water strikes are at 39m and 46m. A preliminary blow yield was conducted at a depth of 55m which yield was measured at 1L per second. The drilling on the 22nd February during the media tour was at a depth of 84 metres. The ultimate desired depth of 250 metres is being looked at.

The DWS is also working on accessing the 10% of water that is still available in the Theewaterskloof Dam as a further means of augmenting the WCWSS.

Recognising and adjusting to the water supply limitations is an essential part of the adaptation process that residents located in the water-scarce areas, especially those that are drought stricken, need to engage in.

The DWS urges all citizens to practice strict water saving methods and also adhere to the water restrictions imposed in their respective areas, especially the City of Cape Town. Citizens are also urged to report to the police any acts that interfere with distribution of water like vandalism and theft of water infrastructure, water pollution and unauthorised use of water. Ensuring water security is a responsibility of all water users and requires collaborative effort.

