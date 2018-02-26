Kenya: 19 Arrested in Kisii and Bomet for Defying Plastic Bag Ban

Nineteen plastic bag dealers were arrested at the weekend in a swoop by officials from the National Environment Management Authority (Nema).

Nine people were seized on Saturday evening in Kisii and Keroka towns, while 10 more were picked in Bomet Town on Sunday by Nema officials.

WARNING

The suspects will be arraigned in court on Monday for defying the ban on plastic bags, according to Kisii Nema executive Tom Togo.

He said they were also targeting individuals still hoarding the plastic bags and selling them late at night.

Mr Togo said traders wrapping food in the banned bags would not be spared.