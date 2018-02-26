South Africa: Minister Fikile Mbalula Welcomes Arrest of Ngcobo Police Murderers

press release

Minister of Police, Fikile Mbalula has welcomed the take down in the Ngcobo Police murder. On the 21 February 2018, South Africans woke up to the most tragic news, where the state was under attack. Five (5) police officers were murdered at Engcobo Police station in the Eastern Cape.

"This tragedy will remain one of the worst moments of our democracy, where protectors of our democracy and people were under attack. What happened at Engcobo must never happen again in our republic." Mbalula said.

In the morning of the 21 February 2018, Minister Fikile Mbalula accompanied by the National Commissioner, General Khehle Sitole visited the community of Ngcobo as well as traumatic police officers of Ngcobo Police station.

General Khehle Sitole assembled a multi-disciplinary team, consisting of experienced detectives, the Hawks, Crime Intelligence, National Intervention Unit, Special Task Force and Tactical Response Team. The instruction by General Sitole was clear, investigate the murder of Police officers and bring the killers to justice within 72hours.

"I have full confidence in the capabilities of our Police Service. The General of the Police had a clear instruction to our members, within 72 hours the barbaric criminals must be brought to book" Mbalula said leaving Ngcobo town.

In the late hours of the 23rd February 2018, in a takedown Operation police killed seven suspects and one police officer was injured and is recovering in hospital. Ten suspects were arrested and all stolen guns were recovered.

"I must thank the Police for a job well done, they must continue to assert the authority of the state and affirm rule of law." Mbalula added.

The suspected group which used a church as a hiding place was cornered inside the church premises.

"Police arrested suspected criminals in a satanic place masquerading as a church. Our people must be vigilant and report these kinds of places. We urge our people to continue working with the Police for a peaceful and prosperous South Africa." Mbalula added.

Issued by: South African Police Service