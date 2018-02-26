Kenya: Mathare United Hammer Sofapaka to Go Top

Mathare United claimed an impressive 3-1 win over Sofapaka in a Kenyan Premier League match at the Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos County on Sunday.

Francis Omondi put the skum boys ahead from the spot-kick on 19 minutes after midfielder Edward Seda was fouled by Rodgers Aloro.

Eight minutes later, Mathare United doubled their lead as Chrispinus Odour beat Sofapaka keeper Mathias Kigonya with a long range effort.

Sofapaka however reduced the deficit just before halftime as Kigonya converted a penalty after Mathare's Johnstone Omurwa handled the ball in the box.

Mathare United regained their two-goal lead in the 63rd minute as Seda finally got his name on the score sheet and the former champions held on to claim the three points.

The Slum boys have now amassed 10 points after four rounds while Sofapaka are on three points after three matches.

They are now top of the standings atleast until after Gor Mahia's clash with Kariobangi Sharks at the same venue.