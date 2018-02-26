25 February 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Mathare United Hammer Sofapaka to Go Top

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Brian Yonga

Mathare United claimed an impressive 3-1 win over Sofapaka in a Kenyan Premier League match at the Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos County on Sunday.

Francis Omondi put the skum boys ahead from the spot-kick on 19 minutes after midfielder Edward Seda was fouled by Rodgers Aloro.

Eight minutes later, Mathare United doubled their lead as Chrispinus Odour beat Sofapaka keeper Mathias Kigonya with a long range effort.

Sofapaka however reduced the deficit just before halftime as Kigonya converted a penalty after Mathare's Johnstone Omurwa handled the ball in the box.

Mathare United regained their two-goal lead in the 63rd minute as Seda finally got his name on the score sheet and the former champions held on to claim the three points.

The Slum boys have now amassed 10 points after four rounds while Sofapaka are on three points after three matches.

They are now top of the standings atleast until after Gor Mahia's clash with Kariobangi Sharks at the same venue.

Kenya

High Court Orders Miguna Miguna's Return From Canada

The High Court has suspended Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i’s declaration that fiery lawyer… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.