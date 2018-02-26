26 February 2018

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Lagos Police Call for Verification, Revalidation of Pump Action Rifles

By Chiemelie Ezeobi

In a bid to revalidate the firearms of those civilians licensed to bear arms, especially pump actions, the Lagos State Police Command has called for submission of the weapons.

According to the state Police Public Relations Officer, Chike Oti, the message is targeted at those issued with licence to bear pump action firearm or other repeating firearm operated by a slide action mechanism, by the Lagos State Police Command Firearms Registry(D7).

He said they are to submit their weapons and licences to the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of the nearest police station to their abode for verification, confirmation and revalidation.

Oti said the move is to enable the command update its data base with information about the owners, licences, and state of the firearms.

Quoting the state Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi, he said the owners of these firearms type are given two weeks grace period from the date of this publication to ready themselves for the exercise which would last till March 29, 2018.

He said: "The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Edgal Imohimi, enjoins all licenced gun owners to take advantage of this revalidation programme.

"This is because any firearm found in the possession of anybody or group who did not participate in the exercise would be deemed as illegitimate.

"Such individual or group would be arrested and charged for unlawful possession of firearm(s) in accordance with the provisions of Prohibited Firearms Act 2004, Laws of the Federation."

