South Sudan: Govt Ignored War Pact, Says CS Monica Juma

Failure to honour a ceasefire agreement signed by South Sudan's government and rebel groups to end a four-year civil war last December forced Kenya to issue a travel advisory to parts of the nation last week.

In an exclusive interview published in the current issue of the EastAfrican, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma said the decision to warn Kenyans not to travel to certain areas in the country was informed by the fact that Kenya's efforts in spearheading peace were not being taken seriously.

The travel advisory issued on Wednesday applies to parts of the oil-rich Greater Upper Nile Region which has been a battlefield for several years between government forces and rebels allied to the Sudan People's Liberation Army-In Opposition.

PEACE PROCESS

The conflict-prone areas mentioned in the advisory include Bieh, Latjoor, Akobo, Jonglei, Northern Liech states, parts of Maiwut, Eastern Nile and Boma states and Yei River State.

"We were the guarantors of the peace process of South Sudan and we have continued to help that country stabilise. Even the agreement that arose out of the negotiations after the conflict in 2016, we were quite central in pushing the parties to sign this agreement. And we remain seized of it.