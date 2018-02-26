25 February 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: AMISOM Probes an Incident At a NISA Checkpoint Near Km4

The Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (SRCC) for Somalia, Ambassador Francisco Caetano Madeira, has strongly condemned yesterday's twin attacks on innocent civilians in Mogadishu.

Yesterday, between 6:00 pm and 7:00 pm, two vehicles loaded with explosives detonated near NISA Headquarters and Villa Somalia and al-Shabaab elements started firing at innocent civilians.

"I present my deepest condolences to the families of the victims of this senseless attack, which was aimed at creating terror among the population. AMISOM strongly condemns this attack and reiterates its resolve to continue working side by side with Somali National Security Forces to free Somalia from violent extremism and terrorism," Ambassador Madeira said.

The AU Special Representative commends the bravery and professionalism of the Somali National Security Forces and AMISOM, who succeeded in neutralizing the al-Shabaab elements involved in the attacks.

Following their heroic intervention, while transporting injured civilians to the AMISOM Level II Hospital, the AMISOM Quick Reaction Forces were involved in an incident at a NISA checkpoint near KM4. The incident is under investigation by both the Federal government of Somalia and AMISOM.

