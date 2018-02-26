25 February 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: MPs Ramp Up Efforts to Conserve Forests as Drought Persists

By Samwel Owino and Irene Mugo

The National Assembly Environment and Natural Resources Committee has welcomed the government's decision to impose a three-month ban on logging, terming it a right step towards reclaiming the country's lost forest cover.

"As a committee, we thank the government for taking our suggestion into consideration. We fully support the decision, and we will ensure that the directive is followed to the letter," the committee's chairman Kareke Mbiuki (Maara MP) said.

Deputy President William Ruto on Saturday suspended logging in all forests in the country for the next three months as water levels in major rivers continue to drop at alarming levels.

WATER CATCHMENT

The committee now wants a multiagency team formed immediately to undertake a holistic audit of the country's forest cover.

"The team should be in place urgently because if we don't take this matter seriously, then even the Big Four agenda of the Jubilee government will not be achieved," Mr Mbiuki said at Boma Hotel in Nairobi.

Read the original article on Nation.

