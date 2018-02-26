26 February 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: St Giles Gets U.S.$10 000 Equipment From CBZ

By Munashe Matambo and Tanaka Makuwaza

CBZ Holdings last week donated $10 009 worth of equipment to St Giles Medical Rehabilitation Centre mainly for speech and language needs of patients.

The Harare rehabilitation centre has been facing challenges of lack of equipment.

CBZ Holdings acting group chief executive officer (CEO) Peter Zimunya commended St Giles, during the handover ceremony in Harare on Friday, for centre's outstanding work regardless of insufficient resources.

"CBZ Holdings and subsidiaries take corporate social responsibility as an important integral part of business. We value the communities within which we operate and show this by contributing towards higher levels of well-being within those communities," he said at the handover ceremony.

Mr Zimunya said the bank had been a perennial donor to the rehabilitation centre and intended to go a long way partnering St Giles.

St Giles also has partnerships with various other companies including Beta Holdings, ZB Bank, Premier Service Medical Aid Society, Cimas, Zimbabwe Insurance Brokers (ZIB), Mimosa and Schweppes Zimbabwe.

CBZ contact centre manager Ms Kirsty Gavaza said besides the donation, the banking group had recently launched a number of products under its subsidiary, CBZ Life.

She said chief among the new products was the employee benefits and a hospital cash back plan.

"We now have employee benefits where we are saying to business people even young entrepreneurs, you do not have to suffer or worry about your employee's welfare after they retire, we have got an employee benefits scheme that will cater for that.

"For those that are currently CBZ Bank account holders we actually introduced something we call Hospital Cash Back Plan that we launched last week where we are also offering hospital assistance," she said.

"We understand that these days when you have your medical aid there are short falls when you are (admitted) in hospital," Ms Gavaza added.

She also said the banking group's subsidiary had also opened a self service centre where members can get into the bank without any gadget, log on to gadgets provided by the bank (laptops and phones) and transact.

