South Africa: Human Rights Commission Condemns Killing Police Officials and Retired Soldier in Ngcobo

press release

The South African Human Rights Commission (Commission or SAHRC) condemns the killing of five police officials and a retired soldier in the early morning hours of Wednesday, the 21st February 2018, at Ngcobo Police Station, in the Eastern Cape. Another police official was murdered in Pretoria, on the same day. Three robbers broke into the police official's home and killed him while he was asleep. Just under a year ago, on 28th March 2017, the South African Police Service (SAPS) issued a statement, stating that 57 police officials had been killed during the 2016/17 financial year.

Police officials serve to protect and secure the safety and security of all who live in South Africa and constitute the first line of defence in protecting the human rights enshrined in Chapter Two of the Constitution, the Bill of Rights. Therefore, the murder of members of the SAPS is an attack on the spirit of the constitution of South Africa and is a violation of the Right to Life, a foundational value of our democracy.

The Commission calls for tighter legislative measures to address the state of criminality that enables the murder of police officials within a police station. The Commission urges the Minister of Police and other relevant authorities in government to address the matter as a matter of urgency.

The Commission further reminds everyone within South Africa, that public co-operation is essential in crime prevention and in curbing criminal assaults on life. The SAHRC urges the public to support the SAPS and to provide any information that will lead to the successful arrest and prosecution of perpetrators.

Issued by: South African Human Rights Commission