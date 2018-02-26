26 February 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Forces Carry Out Joint Security Operation in Mogadishu

The Security forces of Somalia's Federal Government have carried out a massive security operation in Mogadishu on Sunday night in response to Friday's deadly Al Shabaab attack.

The troops comprising of Intelligence and Police backed by African Union soldiers conducted a house-to-house operation in parts of the capital and detained hundreds of people.

The allied forces targeted villages in Heliwa district and other nearby areas, where is believed to be a hotbed of Al Shabaab secret agents and their sympathizers.

Somali security officials say those arrested during their crackdown are under inquiry over a suspicion of being Al Shabaab. They added individuals not found guilty will be released.

The operation followed twin car bomb and gun attacks around the Presidential Palace last Friday by Al-Shabaab which killed nearly 50 people, including soldiers.

