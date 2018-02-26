26 February 2018

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Uganda: Kenya, Uganda Unveil One Stop Border Post

By Maria Macharia

Nairobi — KENYA and Uganda have launched the Busia One Stop Border Post (OSBP), paving way for speedy clearance of goods moving in the main trade corridor between the two East African countries.

It is part of the East African Community (EAC) initiative, implemented jointly with Kenya and Uganda, supported by development partners through Trademark East Africa, to the tune of Ksh1 billion (about US$10 million).

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) and Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) are the implementing authorities in the respective countries.

The agencies observed that the OSBP has brought about increased efficiency, inter-agency cooperation and improved coordination of all the border regulatory agencies.

The project has further smoothened partnerships with private sector through Joint Border Committees (JBCs) and the National Trade Facilitation Committees.

The streamlining of activities has led to a reduction of the average border crossing time from over 72 hours to less than six hours.

Based on estimates of the value of time for trucking enterprises and for traders, the savings generated by the improvement of border crossing in East Africa represent approximately $70 million per year.

The Busia OSBP, for instance, collected approximately KSh1,4 billion for Kenya in the 2016/17 financial year, recording a growth of 47 per cent since its inception.

The Busia crossing point is among the 13 border posts Burundi in Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda that have been converted from 'two-stop' border posts into single premises entity or OSBPs to facilitate movement of people and goods across the EAC.

Read the original article on CAJ News.

