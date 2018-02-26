Namibia: Swapo and APP to Square Off in Ncuncuni By-Election

Rundu — The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) says only two political parties - Swapo and All People's Party (APP) - have registered candidates to contest the Ncuncuni by-election, which is slated for March 28.

The by-election was necessitated by the death, on January 2, of Swapo councillor Rosa Kavara.

Ncuncuni Constituency is in the Kavango West Region.

"Only Swapo and All People's Party managed to register their nominated candidates by Friday, 16 February," said Maurus Kamati, whom ECN entrusted with spearheading and coordinating the by-election activities for Ncuncuni.

Election campaigns have already started in Ncuncuni for both parties.

For Swapo, incumbent Ncuncuni branch coordinator Ritha Sindjanga will stand for election, while APP has fielded Paulus Mangundu, a teacher at Bunya Combined School.

Kamati told New Era that training of election officials which will kick off on March 23 and end on March 26.

"There were 4,864 registered eligible voters in Ncuncuni constituency and during the supplementary registration, which took place between 24 and 27 January, 379 more were registered, which now brings the number of eligible voters in that constituency to 5,243. Those are the people who are expected to vote during the scheduled by-election," Kamati noted.