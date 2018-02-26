Namibia: Swapo Threatens to Recall Non-Performers

Outapi — Swapo Secretary-General Sophia Shaningwa has threatened to recall non-performing members of the ruling party, who fail to deliver according to the people's expectations.

Shaningwa said those who are not conforming to the resolutions of the party's last congress would face the music.

"If you don't do things as stipulated by the Swapo congress, I will definitely not hesitate to call you to order. Not only will I call you to order, but if you are on a Swapo ticket, I will also not hesitate to withdraw you," said Shaningwa.

Shaningwa was speaking at a two-fold event - the inauguration of the Anamulenge Open Market as well as the fire station at Outapi on Saturday. The minister vowed to fight corruption tooth and nail and appealed to public office bearers to prudently use the meagre resources available to them.

The minister further said her office is not going to tolerate further misuse of public resources, urging habitual misusers to put an end to their dubious greediness.

"Some people just want to eat and eat and eat. When are they going to get satisfied?" asked a clearly unimpressed Shaningwa.

She was quick to point out that she was not making empty threats. Her office, in cooperation with the Office of the President, are working towards a common goal to develop the country's infrastructure, hence no one will be spared if they fail to work towards that vision, she said.

Shaningwa appealed to those in government, who venture into business, to work hard for their own money instead of stealing public resources.

"As for public resources, hands off please," Shaningwa cautioned

She said some people have a tendency of misusing resources meant for the public for their own use, forgetting that they have been entrusted with a responsibility to serve the nation.

She urged public office bearers to use the resources provided by government optimally and for the purpose they were intended for.

Shaningwa further pledged to ensure that nobody dies of hunger despite the low rainfall experienced thus far.

Shaningwa is expected to assume duty on the March 2, as the full-time Swapo secretary-general.