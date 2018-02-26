26 February 2018

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Skills Needed to Drive Businesses Forward

By Nuusita Ashipala

Oshakati — The business community in Oshakati has urged the Namibian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI) to foresee training for the general workers saying that many lack skills to advance their businesses and subsequently grow the local economy.

The business community also asked NCCI to sensitise the public, as well as institutions, to pay out invoices on time for services rendered.

While the business communities are striving towards growing their empires, they claim to be held back by staff that lack vision and service recipients not honouring their dues promptly.

"NCCI should introduce customer care training because most of the workers the lack vision to drive the business further," remarked Hendrina Hango-Ndakola of Natu Pharmaceuticals.

The sentiments arose from the seventh business breakfast hosted by the Oshakati Town Council.

Speaking at the same event, Community Skills Development Centre (COSDEC) manager, Patrick Masiziani, concurred that workers lacked skills and urged the business community to collaborate with training institutions by providing internships and job attachments to students.

"It is only through these platforms that we can nurture the labour market," said Masiziani.

Masiziani said he has noticed with grave concern that the industry, to a certain extent, is reluctant to provide internships to students forgetting that the same students will in the near future knock at their doors for jobs.

The guest speaker, the President of NCCI Sven Thieme, encouraged the nation to be job creators in addressing poverty and unemployment in the country.

"It is not just the responsibility of politicians to worry about these things; it's about us taking charge of our future and generations to come by creating jobs and shaping our country's future leaders and that of Africa too," said Thieme.

He said the current economic downturn should not be a setback to kick-start a business.

He advised the business personalities that the downturn can serve as an opportunity for greater opportunity.

"The fact of the matter is that there are business opportunities in all the gloom and doom. And, as a Namibian business leader, if you are not thinking about how we create jobs, then you are simply not relevant," Thieme advised further.

The Governor of Oshana Region Clemens Kashuupulwa said the event is very significant in sharing opportunities and challenges facing the town.

"That is why I strongly believe that this event will accord the business people [an opportunity] to align their strategies and work out possible areas of corporation, which will result in the much-needed employment opportunities," said Kashuupulwa.

