Namibia: Geingob Likens Inequality to Hypertension

Windhoek — President Hage Geingob has said unchecked inequality - which he said is to a country what hypertension is to the human body - weakens the functioning of government processes, systems and its institutions.

"We cannot turn a blind eye on the blatant but sad reality of inequality within our society. Inequality is to a country what hypertension is to the human body. It is a ticking time bomb, which one can either decide to tackle upfront or ignore at one's own peril," Geingob said. Therefore, he called on Namibians to hold hands and show utmost sincerity and urgency in dealing with the thorny issue of inequality.

Geingob, who was addressing the members of the diplomatic corps on Friday, said Namibia is committed to join its international friends and partners to tackle problems of inequality in a determined, sincere and forthright manner.

In addition, he called for greater inclusivity across the board, in Namibia, in Africa, and at the United Nations (UN).

"Our call for inclusivity in the AU (African Union) does not constitute attack, but a demand for progress. By demanding for inclusivity in the UN, we are not attacking it, but merely seeking progress. Humanity will progress only if we all hold hands and pull in one direction. Let us, therefore, make the fight against inequality, the promotion of unity and inclusive societies' top priorities in 2018," he said.

He extended a warm welcome to ambassadors, high commissioners and heads of international organisations recently accredited to Namibia.

With 2018 declared the year of reckoning, Geingob said government endeavours to achieve higher levels of service delivery for the Namibian people. He warned that there would be consequences for those who fail to deliver acceptable standards of public service and professionalism.

He said the government would like to work better with members of the diplomatic corps this year to tackle issues of corruption, price manipulation and other forms of greed. He maintained that corruption or the perception thereof, carries negative consequences that thwart the socio-economic development of the people. He said the government has identified poverty and corruption as the primary impediments to the noble ideals of an inclusive society.

He said he remains more committed than ever before to the establishment of a more egalitarian society within Namibia.

"There is no US dollar billionaire in Namibia, white or black; except for a few companies. The promise of shared prosperity can become a reality if our society is participatory and inclusive," Geingob remarked.

Equally, he said the government has implemented various cost-cutting measures to curb public expenditure and reduce waste.

In these challenging times, he said fiscal discipline is tantamount to ensuring that government remain on track to achieve sustainable development and shared prosperity in the long run. Meanwhile, the Ambassador of the Democratic Republic of Congo to Namibia, who is also the Deputy Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, Anastas Kaboba Wa-Kimba, said despite dire economic conditions affecting all countries in the world, her country had noted with pride and appreciated the efforts the Namibian government has put in place. Efforts which are aimed at alleviating poverty and ensuring that available resources contribute to the common needs of people so that no one is left out.

Moreover, Geingob stated Namibia strongly believes that bilateral and multilateral dialogue remains key to easing rising geo-political tensions.

He said he believes sustained efforts aimed at finding lasting solutions to global challenges would bring peace and stability among nations. The President said it is only through unity that nations would be able to create and maintain lasting peace and harmony.

This thought, he said, is captured by the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which highlights, among other things, that nations should foster peaceful, just and inclusive societies which are free from fear and violence because there can be no sustainable development without peace and no peace without sustainable development.