Zimbabwe: Mazingi Memorial Tourney On

Top-flight teams in the Midlands Province will have a chance to fine-tune their preparations for the 2018 Premiership soccer season, commencing on March 10, with a four-team tournament to be held on Saturday at Mandava. FC Platinum, Chapungu, Shabanie Mine and Nichrut will take part in the tournament to be held in memory of the late former Chapungu goalkeeper, Roy Mazingi, who died early this year after a short illness.

Coach Norman Mapeza and his charges at FC Platinum will get a chance to get over the disappointment of their early exit from this year's CAF Champions League where they fell at the first hurdle before they start their title defence in a week's time after the four-team tournament.

Newly-promoted Nichrut will get a feel of Premiership football before plunging into the elite division while Chapungu and Shabanie Mine will also be fine-tuning their teams ahead of the new season.

Shabanie Mine play Chapungu in the first match at 10am before Nichrut take on FC Platinum at 12noon with the winners of both matches meeting in the at 3:30pm on the same day.

"The four teams will play a knockout tournament and the winners of the two matches will play in the final. There will be no third and fourth playoff due to limited time," said Chapungu spokesperson Tawanda Zowa.