26 February 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Students Shut Down Nust

By Nyaradzo Bakari

Students at the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) on Monday shut down the institution demanding an end to the ongoing lecturers' strike.

When a Chronicle news crew visited the campus, scores of students were gathered outside the university singing and chanting slogans demanding lecturers to stop the ongoing strike and resume work.

Gates to all the entrances were locked with thorny logs put to block anyone from entering the institution.

Lecturers and staff members were denied access into the institution and forced to return home.

