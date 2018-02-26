Arusha — MORE than 70 cyclists from seven regions around the country are expected to spin their wheels next Saturday during the maiden, MT- 2414 Road bike Challenge to cover more than 100 kilometres.

For the first time the bike race is being organised by a religious body; the Infinity Glory Church of Arusha in association with the Arusha Cycling Club (ACC) is organising the MT-2414 event, with the bike race set to start at Mianzing junction and the participants to cycle all the way to Kilimanjaro International Airport (KIA) road junction then turn along the same distance.

The MT-2414 Road Bike Challenge, according to Joel Senny, the Church Pastor, will be held in various categories, including Men, Women, and the Youth and Elderly cyclists. "As a church we believe that many of the health ailments facing our congregations are the result of lack of physical exercises," he pointed out.

"We also want to support the ACC in organising bicycle events, in encouraging the youth to try different forms of sports so as to keep themselves busy and avoid bad companies or indulgences," said the Pastor, adding that bicycle racing can also create employment.

Mosses Andrew, the Chairperson of Arusha Cycling Club said the preparations are on good course, and so far cyclists from all the anticipated seven regions, including Arusha the host, Mwanza, Manyara, Mbeya, Morogoro, Shinyanga and Dar es Salaam have confirmed their participation.

For the main 100 kilometres (50 km return), the first winner will pocket 500,000/-, the second 300,000/-, the third 200,000/- the fourth 100,000/- and the fifth 50,000/-. Other winners ranging from the 6th to the 10th are to pocket 20,000/- while those from the 11th to the 20th will each earn 10,000/- for their trouble.

The special Women and Elderly categories covering 60 kilometres (30 km return) top winner will get 100,000/- the second 50,000/- and the third 30,000/-.