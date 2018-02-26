Tanzania: Assured Water Comes to 'Thirsty' Babati Town

Babati — BABATI Town Council has handed over a water project to its Authority (Bawasa) for necessary infrastructure - to supply water to at least 6,688 residents of Nakwa village.

The project was handed over to Bawasa by Babati Town Council Executive Director, Mr Fortunatus Fwema in the presence of Babati District Commissioner (DC) Raymond Mushi. Mr Fwema said the decision to hand the project to Bawasa has been reached after realising that the authority is capable of running the project successfully and sustainably.

Bawasa Executive Director, Engineer Iddy Msuya pledged that his office would do everything in its capacity to overcome the challenges and enable the residents to enjoy water services.

He said that leaking pipes would be repaired and with time more pipes would be connected to the main one, taking water to hamlets and streets around. "We are ready to start the job by rectifying all faults that will be identified in the project. We ask for cooperation from the public so that we can overcome the challenges, we are focusing at resolving major challenges within 14 days," said Engineer Msuya.

DC Mushi said the first phase of the project led to many complaints from the public who smelt rat in it. He said that such complaints are being worked upon by state organs. "We are working on these public complaints ... by involving the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) ," he said.

The water project is set to serve residents of five hamlets such as Sumbi, Mageni, Bagara, Kayto and Simbay at a cost of 806,575,730/-