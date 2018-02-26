Zimbabwe: Cameroonian Coach for Masvingo FC

Masvingo United has acquired the services of a Cameroonian national Richard Capello as head coach and four foreign players as the team prepares for a make or break 2018 ZIFA Eastern division one season.

Una Una, as Masvingo United is popularly known, has been struggling in the ashes of the world's most beautiful game, having been relegated from the competitive Premiership Soccer league (PSL) a decade ago.

In the past two years, the team has been struggling to find its feet in the inferior Division Two League and only got promotion into Division One last season.

The coming on board of Cappelo who is a holder of a CAF A coaching licence and a UEFA A coaching badge will likely see tables turning for the better for Masvingo United.

To add icing to the cake, the team roped in the services of four foreign players, two strikers and two midfielders to their bench as the team bolster their chances of promotion into the PSL.

The four, Pappy Ntantwe, and attacking midfielder Piscus Kirenge are from DRC as well as the Ghananian duo of Justice Emey and Richard Ekulu are already in Masvingo.

Former Caps United administrator, Josphat Rwafa, and ex-chief executive officer Joe Makuvire are leading the quest of transforming Masvingo United into a formidable football team.

The transformation is already paying dividends for the team with results of the team's off season fixtures pointing to a successful run for Una Una this season.

Masvingo United has so far managed a 2:1 win against relegated boys Triangle FC and pulled a draw against premiership side Shabine FC.

Both matches were played at Mucheke Stadium.