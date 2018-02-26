26 February 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Beam Trust Hailed for Promoting Education Standards in Mzuzu

By Kennedy Nyirongo

Mzuzu — Beautify Malawi (BEAM) Trust has emerged the best development partner in the promotion of quality education in Mzuzu according to the city's District Education Manager (DEM)'s office.

BEAM Trust has outsmarted other 10 organisations listed to be doing a commendable job in uplifting education standards in the city and Northern Region as whole.

Speaking to Malawi News Agency (Mana) Friday on the sidelines of the commemoration of Education Day at Mzuzu Stadium, BEAM Trust's Northern Region Coordinator, Rebecca Chirwa, expressed gratitude for scooping the first position.

She said BEAM is committed to address challenges that the education sector faces in the country by, among other things, building school blocks in some schools in the region to ensure that learners access quality education.

"There are so many things that we have done and are planning to do. We want to provide sanitary facilities and build classroom blocks in more schools," Chirwa said.

Presenting the award to BEAM Trust, Mzuzu City Mayor, Councilor William Mkandawire, thanked all development partners for their efforts to reach out to schools in the city.

He said the gesture signifies that the organisations are committed in uplifting education standards in the country.

BEAM Trust, together with other nine development partners, was issued certificates of recognition for their efforts in the education sector.

Other organisations included SOS, Mary's Meals, Plan Malawi, Luke International, Ungweru Organisation, St. John of God, Malawi Red Cross Society and National Bank of Malawi.

Besides constructing classroom blocks and girls' hostels in various schools across the country, BEAM Trust also advocates and implements projects to enhance beauty and good sanitation in different schools as well as other public places.

