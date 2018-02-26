Nigeria: Rivers United Stuns Kwara 1-0 in Ilorin As Enyimba Beats Sunshine 2-1

Kwara United Coach, John Obuh was handed a three-man ultimatum by the owners of the club following the Ilorin side's 0-1 home loss to Rivers United yesterday.Kwara United Chairman, Prince Oladimeji Thompson said the ultimatum has become necessary following the precarious situation the club has found itself since the league started.

Obuh led the team to promotion last season, but the going has been rough for the Afonja Warriors in the elite division. Yesterday at the Ilorin Stadium, Osita Chikere's header in the final minute of second half additional time condemned Obuh's boys to yet another defeat.Chikere met a precise Malachy Ohawume cross with menace past a shell-shocked Eze Chidiebere in goal for Kwara United.

In Calabar, Enyimba defeated Sunshine Stars 2-1 to continue its gradual movement up the ladder.Stephen Chukwude opened scores for Enyimba in the 11th minute, but Sunshine Stars drew level in the 50th minute through Sikiru Alimi. Ifeanyi Anaemena got the winner for Peoples Elephant in the 70th minute to extend the club's run of games without defeat to seven.

Before the match, the teams observed a minute's silence in honour of the late Enyimba Captain, Chinedu Udoji, who died through a motor accident in Kano last week.Udoji left Enyimba for Kano Pillars two seasons ago.

In other games played yesterday, Katsina United held Wikki Tourists to 1-1 draw, while FC IfeanyiUbah beat Nasarawa United 1-0.Niger Tornadoes defeated Abia Warriors 2-0, new comers, Yobe Desert Stars were 2-0 better than El-Kanemi, Rangers drew 1-1 with Kano Pillars, just as MFM played goalless with Lobi Stars at the Soccer Temple, Agege.

In all, there were four home wins, one away win and three draws, while 13 goals were scored in the games.