A delegation led by CAF President Ahmad is in Bratislava, Slovakia, for the 42nd Ordinary UEFA Congress.

He is accompanied by First and Second Vice Presidents, Kwesi Nyantakyi and Constant Omari.

The one-day event on Monday, 26 February 2018 in the Slovak capital is a gathering of the key stakeholders of European football.

From left to right: CAF 2nd Vice President Constant Omari, CAF 1st Vice President Kwesi Nyantakyi,

CAF President Ahmad, CONMEBOL President Alejandro Dominguez