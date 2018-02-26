Mozambique: Nyusi Calls for Aggressive Stance From Business Class

Photo: AfDB

President Filipe Nyusi (file photo).

Geneva — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Sunday urged the national business class to be increasingly aggressive in seeking business opportunities, so that it can establish partnerships that bring concrete results for the growth of the Mozambican economy.

He made this appeal in Geneva to a group of business people who are accompanying him on his four day visit to Switzerland. The business delegation has been coordinated by the Confederation of Mozambican Business Associations (CTA).

“We must be aggressive in our business dealings, without any inferiority complexes”, urged Nyusi.

He insisted that “national interests are fundamental”, and urged the business people to transmit messages that would motivate their Swiss counterparts to trust in Mozambique. Nyusi assured them that they have the full support of the government for the success of their mission.

Nyusi is in Switzerland on an official visit at the invitation of Swiss President Alain Berset.

On Sunday, Nyusi also met with the Mozambican community resident in Switzerland. Addressing the meeting, the chairperson of the Association of Mozambicans in Switzerland, Bernardo Mariano Junior, praised Nyusi's “leadership in the search for peace in Mozambique”.

“Peace is not made just with a handshake”, he said. “Peace is made with practical actions such as those the President has been undertaking”.

Nyusi assured them that his efforts to secure a lasting peace are continuing. “All our work depends on peace”, he said. “For this reason, I have been holding a dialogue with the leader of Renamo (Afonso Dhlakama). At our level we have achieved consensus on decentralisation. But there is now work to be done by other institutions”.

Nyusi was referring to the package of constitutional amendments he has agreed with Dhlakama on provincial, district and municipal elections. Those amendments have now gone to the country's parliament, the Assembly of the Republic, where they are likely to be debated in early March.

The amendments are controversial because they eliminate the direct election of mayors. If passed, future local elections will be only be for provincial, district and municipal assemblies. The party with the majority of votes in these elections will then choose the provincial governor, district administrator or mayor.

Nyusi said that one of the major challenges lies in the need to build trust between the government and Renamo, so that there is a genuine consensus in support of the national interests. He pledge that he will continue speaking with Dhlakama, “and perhaps tomorrow (Monday) we shall speak again because there are some questions that need harmonisation”.

The discussion between the two leaders is now on the disarming and demobilisation of Renamo's illicit militia. Dhlakama has demanded the appointment of Renamo officers to senior positions in the armed forces and the police.