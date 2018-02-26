SIMBA are seeking to extend Premier League lead as they face defiant Mbao FC at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam today.

Simba who command the league run 5 points ahead of their closest challengers, Young Africans aim to win at any cost to ensure this year's league title goes to Msimbazi Street. But it seems their opponents, Mbao FC can't allow Simba to claim an easy win, according to the team's Head Coach, Etienne Ndairagije.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam upon the team's arrival, Ndairagije assured the team's supporters and fans good results in their match against the Premier League leaders Simba. Speaking ahead of their today match against Simba SC, Etienne said his team has been training very hard since their last premier league match against Mtibwa Sugar last Sunday.

Mbao FC forced to a barren draw with Mtibwa at CCM Kirumba stadium. The former Lydia Lydique, Ngaya FC and Vital O coach said he hopes to disrupt Simba's clean-sheet as well as their unbeaten run.

According to the Burundi tactician, his team has been improving daily and he was confident that they will make it by beating Simba today. Apart from their match against Simba, Ndairagije also promised to win their three remaining away matches. After their last match against Njombe Mji, Mbao FC pitched a three-day camp in Bagamoyo for preparations of today's match.

Next Saturday, Mbao FC will play against Tanzania Prisons at Sokoine Memorial Stadium and on March 7th, they will confront with Mbeya City at the same venue. They will be back in Dar es Salaam to face the Icecream makers Azam FC at Chamazi complex.

Mbao FC were eliminated out of the Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) in the last 16th stage by Njombe Mji on penalties after a 1-1 draw in 90 minutes. The match was played on Wednesday at CCM Saba Saba stadium in Njombe region.

Mbao FC who are sponsored by GF trucks & Equipment are now placed eleventh on the log after 18 outings after collecting 19 points. They have won four games, lost seven and drew seven games. They have netted 17 and conceded 20 goals.