26 February 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Bunubunu Backs Ambode On Pledge to Develop Nation's Runners

Bunubunu Culture and Sports has poured encomiums on Lagos State Governor Akinwumi Ambode for declaring his readiness to specially sponsor the training of Nigerian marathoners and coaches towards checking the dominance of East Africans in future marathon races in the country. Ambode had said he was tired of splashing thousands of dollars particularly on the Kenyan and Ethiopian runners at the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon held recently in Lagos.

Now, Bunubunu Culture and Sports, manager of several athletes including Kenyan marathoner, Ronny Kibos, who placed second at the last two consecutive editions of Lagos City Marathon, are certain that the nation has the potentials to make global impact if Ambode and other sports-loving groups and individuals are able to expose Nigerians to adequate training and exposure in several local and international meets.

President of Bunubunu Culture and Sports, Izuchukwu Udegbunam said Governor Ambode's declaration should be truly executed."Ambode has always confirmed that he is a true sportsman and seasoned governor. He surely knows how to motivate and boost the youths towards achieving stardom."

We at Bunubunu Culture and Sports fully support his philosophy as this has been the secret of the Kenyans and Ethiopians," Udegbunam said after hosting Kibos for three days after the Lagos run.

He disclosed that Bunubunu has helped Kenyans athletes to succeed because their policy allows regular training and participation in meets globally. "We believe in Nigerian marathoners we are managing, but the likes of Deborah Pam, Oluwasegun Serah, Emmanuel Gyan, Olamide Aderonke, Ismaila Sadiq and others need someone that understands and cares for their progress like Ambode. Such regular attendance of meets would not only improve the standard of our athletes, but would also empower them.

"Nigerians would be making money and at the same time developing our marathoners with such deliberate development programme," he stated.Udegbunam, who said exposures they are giving to Nigerian marathoners in China and the United Arab Emirates are not enough for a country truly hoping to curtail the East Africans' dominance of Abraham Kiprotich, Ronny Kibos, Benjamin Bitok amongst others racing and empowering themselves regularly in different parts of the world.

