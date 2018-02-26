26 February 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: JTF Destroys 30 Illegal Refineries Delta

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jimitota Onoyume

Warri — Operation Delta Safe, ODS, formerly code named Joint Task Force, JTF, intensified its war against oil theft with the destruction of over 30 illegal refineries in Yeye community, Burutu Local Government Area Delta State.

Navy Captain Adewuyi Festus who spoke to newsmen while the onslaught against the oil thieves was on, said the security body will not rest until the illicit act was flushed out of the state, stressing that they will continue to hunt for the thieves.

He said the ODS had flagged off what he called "Operation Clearance 4" intended to rid the Niger Delta region completely of the activities of oil thieves, just as he appealed for timely information from citizens in communities that will enable the security body to record success in the fight to save the nation's economy and environment.

Nigeria

Police to Commence Broadcasting Service Across 36 States

The Nigeria Police weekend said it would soon commence broadcasting service across the 36 states of the federation as a… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.