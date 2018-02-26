Nigeria: JTF Destroys 30 Illegal Refineries Delta

Warri — Operation Delta Safe, ODS, formerly code named Joint Task Force, JTF, intensified its war against oil theft with the destruction of over 30 illegal refineries in Yeye community, Burutu Local Government Area Delta State.

Navy Captain Adewuyi Festus who spoke to newsmen while the onslaught against the oil thieves was on, said the security body will not rest until the illicit act was flushed out of the state, stressing that they will continue to hunt for the thieves.

He said the ODS had flagged off what he called "Operation Clearance 4" intended to rid the Niger Delta region completely of the activities of oil thieves, just as he appealed for timely information from citizens in communities that will enable the security body to record success in the fight to save the nation's economy and environment.