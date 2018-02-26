Divisive elements that are not embracing the new Government are frustrating the tourism sector's efforts to meet set targets under the country's new economic development trajectory, an official has revealed.

Speaking on the sidelines of the fifth leg of the national tourism sector strategy consultative workshop held in Mutare last week, Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) chief executive Dr Karikoga Kaseke said there were people within the Tourism Ministry who were still hoping for a miracle that would see the old regime coming back into power.

"This Government is a delivery-based Government. It wants to see things happening. It wants to see people delivering. But there are people who are living in the past, who want to see the old regime coming back," he said.

"My team and I have been working hard to ensure that we deliver on the set targets. The current Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Cde Prisca Mupfumira, shares the same dream with us and she deserves our support."

He said those who were not working towards development of the sector should either shape up or ship out.

His remarks came in the wake of a heated exchange between him and director in the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry Mrs Rudo Faranisi whom he accused of insinuating that he (Dr Kaseke) had a hand in the crafting OF some questionable policies during former Tourism Minister Walter Mzembi's tenure since he was the chief advisor to the minister.

Mrs Faranisi had stood up to make a contribution after Dr Kaseke's presentation on the tourism sector's vision, core purpose, values and strategic objectives, when he said the tourism sector had not had a tourism strategy since independence due to lack of leadership.

Eng Mzembi crafted a Vision 2020 for the tourism sector. It sought to increase the number of tourists to 5 million, earn $5 billion, and contribute 15 percent to Gross Domestic Product by year 2020.

"It is sad to note that since 1980, Zimbabwe has not had a tourism strategy. Attempts to create strategies have been misplaced, as they were done without consultations. A sector strategy should be consultative. That vision was crafted by the former minister in his office with only two of his directors present. We were never consulted as ZTA," he said.

He said the sector had no strategy due to lack of leadership within Government.

"We have not had a strategy because of lack of Government leadership. The minister who was there did not provide the necessary leadership. Mzembi came up with his vision, but we cannot call it a vision. The targets he set can only be called strategic objectives. Mzembi could not be advised. His plan was not and could never be a vision for the whole sector," said Dr Kaseke.

ZTA has been holding consultations with stakeholders in the tourism industry with the aim of gathering their input in the formulation of a national tourism sector strategy that will drive the sector's revival and growth.