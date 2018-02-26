Nigeria: Govt to Deliver 3,500 Housing Units in 2018

The Federal Government has made provision for the delivery of 3,500 housing units in the 2018 Budget estimates.

Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola, disclosed this when he declared open the 3rd national Real Estate Summit in Abuja recently.

Fashola also said that the construction of over 2700 housing units began in 2017, would be delivered soon.

The minister said the government was committed to its housing for all project, adding that with the importance the government attached to the project, the huge housing deficit would soon end.

Represented by his Special Adviser on Housing and Urban Development, Biodun Oki, Fashola, noted that the project was currently going in 34 states of the federation.

Also speaking, the President, Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB), Kenneth Nduka, advocated for the construction of more affordable houses for Nigerians.

To achieve this, he rooted for the involvement of professionals in the processes of housing delivery at the conception, design and completion stages.

He also called for the domestication of the National Building Code in all the 36 states of the federation, saying that when domesticated the issue of incessant collapse of buildings will be tackled.

Earlier, the Director of Nigeria Real Estate Summit, Mr. Steve Ike, had explained that this year's edition of the summit was targeted at solving the financial challenges facing the real estate industry in Nigeria.