26 February 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Govt to Deliver 3,500 Housing Units in 2018

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mulikatu Mukaila

The Federal Government has made provision for the delivery of 3,500 housing units in the 2018 Budget estimates.

Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola, disclosed this when he declared open the 3rd national Real Estate Summit in Abuja recently.

Fashola also said that the construction of over 2700 housing units began in 2017, would be delivered soon.

The minister said the government was committed to its housing for all project, adding that with the importance the government attached to the project, the huge housing deficit would soon end.

Represented by his Special Adviser on Housing and Urban Development, Biodun Oki, Fashola, noted that the project was currently going in 34 states of the federation.

Also speaking, the President, Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB), Kenneth Nduka, advocated for the construction of more affordable houses for Nigerians.

To achieve this, he rooted for the involvement of professionals in the processes of housing delivery at the conception, design and completion stages.

He also called for the domestication of the National Building Code in all the 36 states of the federation, saying that when domesticated the issue of incessant collapse of buildings will be tackled.

Earlier, the Director of Nigeria Real Estate Summit, Mr. Steve Ike, had explained that this year's edition of the summit was targeted at solving the financial challenges facing the real estate industry in Nigeria.

Nigeria

Police to Commence Broadcasting Service Across 36 States

The Nigeria Police weekend said it would soon commence broadcasting service across the 36 states of the federation as a… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.