Deputy permanent secretary in the Ministry of Health and Social Services, Bertha Katjivena has urged members of the public to "name and shame" healthcare workers with bad attitudes.

Katjivena, who made the remarks during the inauguration of the Lady Pohamba Maternity Waiting Home on Friday, said the ministry will not condone unprofessional conduct from healthcare workers.

She said such people, especially nurses, are at the fore front of service delivery as far as the health sector is concerned, as such unprofessional and bad service cannot be a norm.

"We are aware as a ministry of complaints concerning weak service and generally bad attitude from nurses and other healthcare workers at our institutions. Please report such people so that they can be named and shamed in the interest of quality health service delivery," she said.

She noted that while such bad service and unbecoming attitude by nurses is only perpetrated by a few individuals, it nonetheless affects the entire image of the ministry.

"It is only a few individuals doing this, but nonetheless it affects us all and cannot be left to continue."

Katjivena informed those present that nurses will be allocated name badges which they will be required to display at all times when on duty to enhance professionalism.

The name badges will also make the nurses more accountable for their conduct, as members of the public will be able to identify them easily if they are wronged by the nurses.

"We want to make sure that those accessing our services are satisfied and well attended to, as we cannot afford mistakes in this sector; we deal with life and death situations on a daily basis," said Katjivena.

The maternity home was funded through the World Health Programme for Accelerating the Reduction of Maternal and Child Mortality (PARMaCM).

PARMaCM is a joint partnership between the health ministry, the European Union (EU) and World Health Organisation (WHO).

The programme was launched in February 2013 and has a total budget of about N$132 million.

The construction of the Gobabis centre, which started in 2013, is also in the interest of reducing maternal and child morbidity and mortality in the region.

According to recent PARMaCM statistics, Namibia's infant mortality rate currently stands at 39 deaths per 1 000 births.

The country's maternal mortality ratio (MMR) is currently estimated at 130 deaths per 100 000 live births, while 18% of pregnant women attending the country's antenatal clinics are living with HIV.

- Nampa