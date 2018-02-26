26 February 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: N3.5 Billion - Patience Jonathan Wants 3 Bank CEOs Jailed

Tagged:

Related Topics

By John Chuks Azu

Former first lady, Patience Jonathan has asked the Federal High Court in Abuja to commit the Chief Executive Officers of three banks to prison over the order de-freezing her foundation's accounts with the banks.

Mrs Jonathan through her counsel, Mike Ozekhome (SAN) filed Forms 48 and 49 Committal Proceedings against Adesola Adeduntan (CEO of First Bank) Tokunbo Abiru (CEO Skye Bank) and Uzoma Dozie (CEO, Diamond Bank) following failure of the banks to obey order of the court made on December 5, 2017.

In the application dated January 5, Mrs Jonathan told the court that despite the contempt proceedings, the respondents/contemnors have refused to obey the order of court to de-freeze the accounts of $5.8million and N3.5billion belonging to her foundation, adding that "unless this Honourable Court intervenes, the Respondents/Contemnors will continue to disobey its orders."

The former First Lady had earlier asked the court to strike out an ex parte originating summons by thy Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) which sought to forfeit the funds in the bank accounts, arguing that the ex parte constituted a gross abuse of court process.

The organisations jointly listed against the bank CEOs are Incorporated Trustees of Ariwabai Aruera Reachout Foundation, Pagmat Oil and Gas Ltd, Finchley Top Homes Ltd, AM PM Global Network Ltd, Magel Resort Ltd and Incorporated Trustees of Women for Change and Development Initiative Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the CEO of First Bank PLC had asked the court to set aside or strike out the committal proceedings on the grounds that the court lacks the jurisdiction to entertain the application.

The bank said they wrote to Mrs Jonathan on December 15, 2017 to provide the details of any other bank account in her name for transfer of the funds to enable the bank close her account with it, but got no response.

Justice Binta Nyako has adjourned the case to April 11 for hearing.

Nigeria

Police to Commence Broadcasting Service Across 36 States

The Nigeria Police weekend said it would soon commence broadcasting service across the 36 states of the federation as a… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.