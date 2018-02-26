Liberia: Revision Not Cancellation

The House Chairperson on Judiciary, Cllr. Jonathan Fonati Koffa says that the revision of all concession agreements as requested by President George Manneh Weah does not in any way suggest that those agreements will be canceled by the government as being perceived by many Liberians.

Speaking to reporters at his Paynesville residence on Sunday, 25 February, he says the decision by the President is just intended to give full understanding and establish whether these concession agreements are adhered to by the terms and conditions of the laws of Liberia.

Speaking further, Cllr. Koffa indicates that the best practice for any succeeding administration is to review contracts and agreements. Recently, President Weah ordered a review of concessions entered into by previous administrations.

A statement issued by the Executive Mansion said a committee would review and ensure that all contracts entered into by the Government of Liberia and concessionaires are executed according to agreed principles and in accordance with the laws of Liberia.

The nine-member panel will also determine if government's partners in those agreements had fully implemented and met their performance requirements. During the 12-year rule of Weah's predecessor, Madam Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, the government attracted around $15 billion in foreign investments, according to a Finance Ministry's report.

Commenting on his recent bills to plenary, seeking non- Negros to have properties' and citizenship rights in Liberia, Rep. Koffa says Liberians should not hang him because of his decision to be chief sponsors of those bills.

According to him, the bills are key factors to President Weah achieving his development agenda for the country, and he (Koffa) being a nationalist believes strongly in supporting the President's quest.

He accepts that Liberians reserve the fundamental rights to reject those bills or proposition during national referendum. Meanwhile, Representative Koffa discloses that he has begun to raise some funds for education and a housing project in his electoral district.

He notes that during his recent visit to the United States he met with some of his kinsmen in America about development back home, including projects that are intended to move residents of his is district forward.