Liberia: Broh Back in the Street

Photo: FrontPage Africa

Former city mayor Mary Broh.

President George Manneh Weah has issued an ultimatum directing all ex-officials of government in possession of government vehicles and properties to return them in two weeks.

"Our government having problem and these are just simple problems. You work with government and another government coming; even the vehicle that you drive you scraped the name off and hiding it in your home, putting it in bushes just for the other government to not have those basic necessities. That is wrong," Mr. Weah said Friday, 23 February upon returning from state visits.

He, however, warned that the government will not relent to go for such vehicles and other government properties being possessed by ex-officials if they fail to return them during the two weeks ultimatum..

"We will go for it. We will go for them. So you have two weeks, bring it back and pack it to those ministries so it can be used for the benefit of our country," Mr. Weah stressed.

During the transitional period that ushered in his government, his predecessor Mrs. Ellen Johnson - Sirleaf's General Services Agency Director Madam Mary T. Broh who is still serving the post, was seen raiding government vehicles off the streets and packing them.

But with the latest call suggests that more government vehicles are still out there in the hands of ex-officials and the president is now sounding the final warning.

Mr. Weah wonders "what is a car that if you're a minister" leaving office you cannot put a note to leave the car for the next minister to ride. He says he is glad that he said it in Church and God listened to him, repeating that all those government ministers that took government properties get two weeks to bring them back.

"There is nothing wrong with that. That's good management. But you stole all the cars and that is wrong," he adds. He says now the government has a problem to go back and buy new cars for the new ministers, and people sit and say that America or France have the problem [for Liberia's setbacks].

"No, you have the problem. We need to solve that problem," he argued, adding "we have to be true to our government." He says government is not going for the assets right [now] so that it is not perceived as a witch hunt, but he warns that the best thing to do is to submit everything that belongs to government.