26 February 2018

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: Protest Rocks LFA Congress

Tagged:

Related Topics

The extraordinary congress of the Liberia Football Association or LFA was greeted with massive protest against one of its presidential contenders, Musatapha Raji. The protesters over the weekend, 24 February claim that Mr. Raji, who is President for a local football club LISCR, is a Nigerian national so he can't occupy the nation's football house as president.

The LFA extraordinary congress is geared towards constituting an election commission for the holding of the LFA's elections scheduled for March 25. The congress is also intended to resolve some internal challenges facing the football house.

A spokesperson for the protesters, E. Tyrone Marshall, says for too long Liberians have allowed sports which is a unifying tool to be dead in the country. "I heard the name that irritated me so badly, and that name is Musatapha Raji. We will not give our FA to a Nigerian; that will be the last thing that stakeholders of the local house should think. He will be resisted and kick out by every available legal means. Raji is an ECOWAS citizen, we allow that but to think about contesting for the FA presidency is far from fetch", he maintains.

According to him, any attempt to allow Raji to contest, officials and local associations will feed him negatively by series of protest. "There are billionaires in the English premier league but they don't think about contesting for the English Football Association presidency."

When Raji was contacted by this paper to speak to the allegation, he declined on grounds that he will not give credence to cheap talks. But LFA President Musa Hassan Bility says the LFA under his administration will not entertain division in the Association. Mr. Bility, who has completed is second term, vows that he would not seek a third term, but stresses that the issue of protest against nationality is impropriate and uncalled for in the contemporary time and age.

He says the ascendency of Ambassador George Manneh Weah to the Liberian presidency is clear indication that Liberia football will get on its right footing and that the future of the game appears to be brighter.

Liberia

Govt Vows to Support Adult Education Despite Budgetary Crunch

Deputy Education Minister, Madam Felecia Doe Sormah, says government stands prepared to support the adult education… Read more »

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Copyright © 2018 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.