Liberia: VP Jewel Howard-Taylor Donates to Cuttington University

Bong County — In the wake of inadequate electricity on the main campus of the Cuttington University in Suakoko, Bong County, the Vice President of Liberia Hon. Jewel Howard Taylor has provided eight thousand gallons of fuel oil to the University.

According to a Press Release from the office of the Vice President, VP Howard-Taylor also presented two thousand five hundred United States dollars to the University and promised to engage Orange-Liberia to provide internet service on the main campus.

This intervention by the Vice president to the University followed an appeal from the students and the administration of the University amid limited electricity to effectively run the institution.

The Cuttington University according to the students is currently facing constraints including the lack of electricity, water, internet facility, obsolete test books and the lack of scholarships among others.

Speaking February 23, 2018 at ceremony marking the Homecoming program on the main Campus of the Cuttington University in Suakoko Bong County, Vice President Howard-Taylor disclosed that the fuel was jointly provided by her office, West Oil, and MMG Gold operating in Kokoya Bong County.

The press Release quotes Madam Howard-Taylor, as promising to closely work with His Excellency President George Weah to ensure the payment of subsidy intended for the University through the National budget.

It can be recalled, during his inaugural address, His Excellency, President George M. Weah said under pillar one of the Pro-poor Agenda, the CDC-led government under his presidency will seek the improvement of the country's education system.

'It shall remain a constant and major priority during my administration'.

Vice President Howard-Taylor used the occasion to admonish Liberian students to make maximum use of all available opportunities in persuade of their education and encouraged them to take advantage of the sciences.

Speaking earlier the President of the Cuttington University Student Union Clint Layweh said, they were being treated wrongly by Government and called on the Vice President who is an alumnus of the University to help alleviate their plight.

For his part, the President of the University Dr. Herman Brown termed as deeply appreciated the gesture of the Vice President saying, 'this intervention has brought the institution out of a deep pit'