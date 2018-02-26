Liberia: Female Lawyers Launches Program to Protect Women, Children Rights

Buchanan — The Association of Female Lawyers of Liberia or AFELL on Friday, February 23 launched a project "promoting and protecting the Rights of women, children and indigent person" through its legal aid clinics.

The launching was held at AFELL sub office in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County, with sponsorship from UNDP/UMIL.

Atty. Philomena Tugbe Williams, Chairperson for the launching committee, said the project is targeting Montserrado and Grand Bassa counties at the cost of US$100,000.

"Under our implementation arrangement, it is expected that two legal aid clinics are functional in Montserrado and Grand Bassa Counties with an objective of at least 250 mediation cases documented and resolved, at least 15 cases resolved at the court level and at least 10 project staff trained", She noted.

She continued: "Our general objective of this project is to ensure that the rights of women, children, and indigent persons are promoted and protected through our legal aid clinics."

Atty. Vivian Neal, President of AFELL, told the gathering the rights of women and children need to be protected and promoted in Liberia.

"The heart beat of AFELL is to provide legal assistance to our people most especially women and children. We the female lawyers of Liberia are excited and ready to provide legal minds and serve the women and children of this country", Neal said.

"When your boyfriend is not supporting his child or children, bring them to us we will make them support their children legally through the laws of Liberia."

"Besides, if your husband takes you as a beating drum tell us and stand with us as we will challenge them legally through the laws of Liberia".

Nyonblee Karngar Lawrence, Grand Bassa County Senator, assured AFELL of the county leadership, adding that the county will work with the group in making sure that women and children rights are protected under the law.

"We as county leadership wish you well as you are ready to listen and help obtain legal redress for women and children rights under the laws of the Republic of Liberia," she said.

The participants, who were mostly women, thanked AFFEL for the project and are hopeful it will help address gender base violence through a legal standpoint.

"We stand with you as this project is about to kick off because women, children and indigent persons rights have been violated over the years due to the lack of legal knowledge," said Julie Roberts, a participant.

According to the project document, the AFELL Legal Aid Clinics in Montserrado and Grand Bassa Counties will run until December 2018.

The project also involves resuscitating and strengthening AFELL's legal aid clinics, monitoring and documenting sexual and gender base violence cases and advocating for their abolition, promoting the legal rights of women, children and indigent persons through public education, engagements with stakeholders and the fourth component of the project is building the technical and logistical capacity of AFELL for effective program.