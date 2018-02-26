Cameroon: Enam 2015-2017 - Graduates Receive Duty Post Decisions

During an induction seminar in Yaounde, the Minister of Public Service called on the young civil servants to shun corruption and tribalism.

Hope is in the horizon for a better public service in the country. This comes after the first induction seminar on Friday, February 23, 2018 for graduates of the 2015- 2017 batch of the National School of Administration and Magistracy (ENAM), cycle A and B Administrative and Financial Divisions.

Holding under the theme "Honest, Patriotic and Efficient Civil Servants", the Minister of Public Service and Administrative Reforms, Michel Ange Angouing amongst five other government ministers and dignitaries called on the young civil servants to be patriotic in whatever they do and be humane in carrying out their duties visa-visa public users. At the end of the workshop, they were handed their duty post decisions.

It was a kind of formal discussion between young, old, in-coming and out-going civil servants", revealed Michel Ange Angouing. While reiterating the Head of State's speech, the Minister of Public Service and Administrative Reforms said some civil servants are only concerned with their salaries and not the work they have to do.

He told the young laureates not to be amongst those young civil servants whom after integration abandon their duty posts although they continue to collect their salaries. Before being submerged in the criticisms of the professional milieu, Michel Ange Angouing used the forum to remind his young collaborators of the ethics and deontology of the public service.

"As a public servant, you are employees of the State who do not work for themselves, but for the interest of the public service and the State through the service in which you are attached. Whatever position or nature of work you are called to at anytime, you have to always work to safeguard the interest of the State especially in respecting the rules and regulations put in place, putting special interest to the mission of the State and that of public service users", Miche Angouing stated.

He added that the young civil servants need to be objective in analysis and decision making, loyal to republican institutions without betrayal to the system and mates. The patron of the 2015-2017 batch, who is the Minister of Forestry and Wildlife, Philip Ngole Ngwese told the graduates that the quest for easy money and high living standards without any effort, are some of the routes they should bar amongst themselves.

"Do not be one of those who pass through the public service without leaving a trace. And if you want to leave a trace, leave a good one," Philip Ngole Ngwese told the young civil servants getting into the public service.

