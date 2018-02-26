Ghana: Civil Service Produces More Thieves

The Ghanaian Civil service has unarguably become a cesspool of corruption. However, since they know how to cover their tracks, no one dares to look in their direction.

No politician, no matter how powerful, can pull through a scam in the public sector without the active connivance of the civil servants. Regrettably, when the hammer falls, the politicians take the flak while the civil servants walk away smelling fresh like rose.

The 2016 Auditor-General Report has revealed the rot within the Civil Service. Below are some of the exerts:

MINISTRY OF EDUCATION

The management of Ghana Education Service, Krachi West failed to present 83 payment vouchers with a face value of GH¢293,669.58 for audit. Also, unretired imprest of GH¢74,889.99 released to 10 officers to undertake various official duties were not accounted for.

GHANA IMMIGRATION SERVICE

Two ex-employees of Ghana Immigration Service, Koforidua were wrongfully paid a total salary of GH¢89,789.68 for three months. This resulted in a wrongful payment of a total salary of GH¢89,785.68 for three months. This pattern of payment indicated a deliberate practice on the part of Controller & Accountant-General.

MINISTRY OF EMPLOYMENT AND LABOUR RELATIONS

The management of Department of Social Welfare, Bolgatanga paid an amount of GH¢92,315.50 as imprest to seven officers to undertake official assignments which was not retired.

JUDICIAL SERVICE COMMERCIAL COURT

Two cashiers at the commercial court in Accra, understated total collections in the revenue and deposit cash books by GH¢20,893,095.83 and GH¢140,420.24 respectively resulting in understatement of GH¢21,033,516.07 in the cash book.

BIRTH AND DEATHS REGISTRY

The registrar at the Births and Deaths Registry, Wa collected revenue of GH¢224,760.00 and paid the amount into his private account instead of the approved bank accounts.

GOVERNMENT SECRETARIAT SCHOOL

The Principal of the Government Secretarial School, Tamale used unauthorised receipts to collect school fees amounting to GH¢161,750.00 from 243 students and disclosed only GH¢35,405.00 in the books of accounts leaving GH¢126,345.00 not accounted for.

GHANA REVENUE AUTHORITY CUSTOMS DIVISION

Between January and September 2015 an amount of GH¢1,561,434,333.31 was debited to the petroleum revenue account at the Bank of Ghana without the knowledge of TOR management, and no explanation was provided for the withdrawal. The Accountant of TOR's failure to prepare monthly bank reconciliation statements resulted in the loss.